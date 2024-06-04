COVER Excellence Awards open for entry

The COVER Excellence Awards returns for 2024, once again looking to recognise the best the protection and health industry has to offer.
Entries are now open, the deadline to submit in one or more of our 26 categories is 19 July, 2024. The entries will be judges by our hand-selected panel of experts and will seek to recognise the people and businesses going above and beyond in 2024. We are also inviting you all to join us on 7 November, 2024, at the Marriott Grosvenor Square, London, for the awards ceremony, where we shall showcase those contributing most to our industry. Cameron Roberts, editor, COVER, said: "The COVER Excellence Awards is the opportunity for players in the industry to put their best foot forward and ...
