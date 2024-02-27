COVER Women in Protection and Health 2024 finalists announced

The awards, which are in association with Women in Protection Network, aim to reward female role models, mentors and diversity champions for the group and individual markets, as well as the businesses and individuals championing women in the industry.

There were over 350 awards entries, after judging 135 individuals were shortlisted and 63 companies on the shortlist.

Cameron Roberts, editor, COVER, said: "WIPHA will be my first awards at COVER and I could not be more excited to reward the amazing work that has taken place in the last 12 months. The entries for each category are incredibly strong, meaning our winners will be at the forefront of the industry's efforts to champion women's excellence."

Emma Thomson, chair, Women in Protection Network, said: "These COVER WIPHA awards help to showcase female talent and have an important role to play in raising awareness of the need to help more women succeed in their careers to improve diversity within our market. We know how these awards have helped to boost confidence and increase recognition. The Women in Protection Network is proud to be associated with this event and it's fantastic to see so many individuals and firms shortlisted. We can't wait to see who all the winners are on 2 May."

To join us and your colleagues on the night please follow this link or alternatively contact Rushna Khan via [email protected] or via +44 (0)20 7484 9843.

The categories and their finalists are:

Adviser of the Year sponsored by LV=

Amy Whittingham, St James's Place Protection Planning

Emma Astley, CoverMyBubble

Jess Edwards, The Insurance Surgery

Juliette Kemp, Howden Life & Health

Karly Briggs, Coutts & Co

Krystle Skelton, Cura Financial Services

Laura Tilbury, Just Mortgages Direct

Samantha Boswell, Coutts & Co

Zoe Priselac, Way More Solutions

Business Development Manager of the Year

Claire Bostock, HSBC Life

Danielle Fisher, LV=

Judy Ashworth, Guardian

Kerri Ashenden , The Exeter

Laura McDonald, Vitality

Nicky Shorey, Legal & General

Rosie Heslop, Legal & General

Ruth Heather, Royal London

Zoe Mears, iPipeline

Diversity & Inclusion Champion of the Year

Ali Crossley, Legal & General

Andy Morris, Cirencester Friendly Society

Aoife Whitford AXA - Global Healthcare

Claire Maydew, Bupa

Kirsty Griffiths, LV=

Neetu Menon, Pacific Life Re

Rachel Edwards, AMI

Ruth Downs, St James's Place

Savita Rai, Pacific Life Re

Sheun Oke, Emergenzz Financial Services

Educator of the Year

Chantel McGill, iPipeline

Emma Vaughan, SimplyBiz

Gemma Howley, Aviva

Julie Botha, Vitality

Kathryn Knowles, Cura Financial Services

Marie Bedding, Mortgage Advice Bureau

Patricia Donoghue, Bupa

Rebecca Boulter, Unum

Stephanie Jones, Red Dot

Inspirational Leader of the Year

Debra Clark, Towergate Health & Protection

Georgia d'Esterre, Women in Protection

Heidi Browne, Bupa

Liz Walker, Unum

Nicola McKenzie, Dunham McCarthy Financial Services

Sandra Scott, Bupa

Sharon Ockleton, Bupa

Shelley Maidens, Stonebridge Mortgage Network

Suba M, Aviva

Mentor of the Year

Emma Norrish, The Exeter

Georgia d'Esterre, Women in Protection

Julie Godley, Legal & General

Kim Tibbenham, Vitality

Kirk Bradley, Bupa

Rachel Atkinson, Legal & General

Sharon Ockleton, Bupa

Rising Star - Intermediary sponsored by HSBC Life

Britney Trussler, Dynamo

Chloe Guckian, Secondsight

Donna Turley, Switch Health

Hanna McKallip, Premier Plus

Hannah Murray, Future Proof

Hollie Osborne, Gemstone Mortgages

Katy Davies, Henry Dannell Private Clients

Rachael Aldis, Towergate Health & Protection

Rising Star - Provider

Chiyo Sherwood, Vitality

Fiza Mahmood, National Friendly

Holly Peterson, Aviva

Jade Rodgers, Cirencester Friendly Society

Jenny McGivern, Aviva

Laurian Grace, Bupa

Paula Jackson, The Exeter

Victoria Beynon, Legal & General

Unsung Hero - Intermediary

Cassandra Pilling, Towergate Health & Protection

Emily Kate Day, LifeSearch

Fiona Amadi, Sheldon Flanders Financial Services

Hannah Tee, Visionary Finance

Lisa Kelly, LifeSearch

Lucy Brown, Reassured

Nicola Wright, Lloyd & Co Employee Benefits

Nicola Bambridge, Secondsight

Rhia Webb, Towergate Health and Protection

Unsung Hero - Provider

Aimee Orzechowski, The Exeter

Antonia Sims, Vitality

Bethan Sutton-Evans, Legal & General

Jackie Elliott, Unum

Jessica Nutt, Cirencester Friendly Society

Lisa Ash, Cirencester Friendly Society

Rebecca Young, Legal & General

Sarah Howarth, Scottish Widows

Woman of the Year - Claims

Charlotte Dunn, Cura Financial Services

Jen Carhart , HSBC Life

Jenny Binns, Guardian 1821

Paula Coffey, Unum

Rosie Godeseth, Vitality Health

Stephanie McCahon, Swiss Re

Vicky Cope, Future Proof

Woman of the Year - Customer Support

Amy Pougher, Reassured

Beth Husted, Unum

Claire Edmunds, HSBC Life

Emma Davies, Legal & General

Lindsey Taylor, Dynamo

Lynne Heath, Freedom Health Insurance

Michelle West-Wiggins , Cirencester Friendly Society

Sue Negus, Bupa

Woman of the Year - Intermediary Support

Emma Norrish, The Exeter

Gemma Howley. Aviva

Kathleen Moralee, Future Proof

Kerri Ashenden, The Exeter

Laura Hassall, Shepherds Friendly

Laura Havenhand, Caspian Insurance

Rebecca Young, Legal & General

Woman of the Year - Marketing

Abbie May, The Openwork Partnership

Caitlin Dewar, National Friendly

Gwen Lewis, Legal & General

Lucia Jarvis, National Friendly

Pouja Barot, British Friendly Society

Rebecca Hill, Cirencester Friendly

Riona Mulherin , Paradigm

Samantha Barton, Bupa

Sara Docherty, Royal London

Shelley Walker, The Exeter

Woman of the Year - Propositions

Alison Esson, AIG Life

Ann Stewart, Bupa

Lisa Byrne, LV=

Rebecca Lowe, Aviva

Sarah Dennis, Towergate Health & Protection

Saumya Barber, Unum

Tasneem Harnekar, AIG Life

Woman of the Year - Technology

Antonia Sims, Vitality

Anya Roy, Syrona Health

Emma Treby, MetLife UK

Hannah Mitchell, OPAL

Jane Irwin, Iress

Jo Eaton, HSBC Life

Julie Evans, Pacific Life Re

Megan Farrer, Howden Life and Health

Natalie Mayne, CIExpert

Neha Agarwal, AInsurCo

Sim Suri-Maun, Bupa

Woman of the Year - Underwriting

Anna Rogers, LV=

Chloé Kelly, Aviva

Febby Mulewa, Swiss Re

Jen Carhart, HSBC Life

Nicky Bray, Zurich

Rebecca Edgerton, Royal London

Shona Valentine, AIG Life

Outstanding Contribution to Diversity & Inclusion

Bupa

Legal & General

LV=

Munich Re

Sesame Bankhall Group

Zurich

Outstanding Culture of Inclusivity

Howden Employee Benefits & Wellbeing

L&C

LifeSearch

Pacific Life Re

UnitedHealthcare Global

Zurich

Outstanding Initiative of Support