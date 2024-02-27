COVER Women in Protection and Health 2024 finalists announced

The finalists for the 2024 COVER Women in Protection and Health Awards (WIPHA) have been announced, recognising the very best in female excellence within the protection and health industry.
The awards, which are in association with Women in Protection Network, aim to reward female role models, mentors and diversity champions for the group and individual markets, as well as the businesses and individuals championing women in the industry.
There were over 350 awards entries, after judging 135 individuals were shortlisted and 63 companies on the shortlist.
Cameron Roberts, editor, COVER, said: "WIPHA will be my first awards at COVER and I could not be more excited to reward the amazing work that has taken place in the last 12 months. The entries for each category are incredibly strong, meaning our winners will be at the forefront of the industry's efforts to champion women's excellence."
Emma Thomson, chair, Women in Protection Network, said: "These COVER WIPHA awards help to showcase female talent and have an important role to play in raising awareness of the need to help more women succeed in their careers to improve diversity within our market. We know how these awards have helped to boost confidence and increase recognition. The Women in Protection Network is proud to be associated with this event and it's fantastic to see so many individuals and firms shortlisted. We can't wait to see who all the winners are on 2 May."
The categories and their finalists are:
Adviser of the Year sponsored by LV=
- Amy Whittingham, St James's Place Protection Planning
- Emma Astley, CoverMyBubble
- Jess Edwards, The Insurance Surgery
- Juliette Kemp, Howden Life & Health
- Karly Briggs, Coutts & Co
- Krystle Skelton, Cura Financial Services
- Laura Tilbury, Just Mortgages Direct
- Samantha Boswell, Coutts & Co
- Zoe Priselac, Way More Solutions
Business Development Manager of the Year
- Claire Bostock, HSBC Life
- Danielle Fisher, LV=
- Judy Ashworth, Guardian
- Kerri Ashenden , The Exeter
- Laura McDonald, Vitality
- Nicky Shorey, Legal & General
- Rosie Heslop, Legal & General
- Ruth Heather, Royal London
- Zoe Mears, iPipeline
Diversity & Inclusion Champion of the Year
- Ali Crossley, Legal & General
- Andy Morris, Cirencester Friendly Society
- Aoife Whitford AXA - Global Healthcare
- Claire Maydew, Bupa
- Kirsty Griffiths, LV=
- Neetu Menon, Pacific Life Re
- Rachel Edwards, AMI
- Ruth Downs, St James's Place
- Savita Rai, Pacific Life Re
- Sheun Oke, Emergenzz Financial Services
Educator of the Year
- Chantel McGill, iPipeline
- Emma Vaughan, SimplyBiz
- Gemma Howley, Aviva
- Julie Botha, Vitality
- Kathryn Knowles, Cura Financial Services
- Marie Bedding, Mortgage Advice Bureau
- Patricia Donoghue, Bupa
- Rebecca Boulter, Unum
- Stephanie Jones, Red Dot
Inspirational Leader of the Year
- Debra Clark, Towergate Health & Protection
- Georgia d'Esterre, Women in Protection
- Heidi Browne, Bupa
- Liz Walker, Unum
- Nicola McKenzie, Dunham McCarthy Financial Services
- Sandra Scott, Bupa
- Sharon Ockleton, Bupa
- Shelley Maidens, Stonebridge Mortgage Network
- Suba M, Aviva
Mentor of the Year
- Emma Norrish, The Exeter
- Georgia d'Esterre, Women in Protection
- Julie Godley, Legal & General
- Kim Tibbenham, Vitality
- Kirk Bradley, Bupa
- Rachel Atkinson, Legal & General
- Sharon Ockleton, Bupa
Rising Star - Intermediary sponsored by HSBC Life
- Britney Trussler, Dynamo
- Chloe Guckian, Secondsight
- Donna Turley, Switch Health
- Hanna McKallip, Premier Plus
- Hannah Murray, Future Proof
- Hollie Osborne, Gemstone Mortgages
- Katy Davies, Henry Dannell Private Clients
- Rachael Aldis, Towergate Health & Protection
Rising Star - Provider
- Chiyo Sherwood, Vitality
- Fiza Mahmood, National Friendly
- Holly Peterson, Aviva
- Jade Rodgers, Cirencester Friendly Society
- Jenny McGivern, Aviva
- Laurian Grace, Bupa
- Paula Jackson, The Exeter
- Victoria Beynon, Legal & General
Unsung Hero - Intermediary
- Cassandra Pilling, Towergate Health & Protection
- Emily Kate Day, LifeSearch
- Fiona Amadi, Sheldon Flanders Financial Services
- Hannah Tee, Visionary Finance
- Lisa Kelly, LifeSearch
- Lucy Brown, Reassured
- Nicola Wright, Lloyd & Co Employee Benefits
- Nicola Bambridge, Secondsight
- Rhia Webb, Towergate Health and Protection
Unsung Hero - Provider
- Aimee Orzechowski, The Exeter
- Antonia Sims, Vitality
- Bethan Sutton-Evans, Legal & General
- Jackie Elliott, Unum
- Jessica Nutt, Cirencester Friendly Society
- Lisa Ash, Cirencester Friendly Society
- Rebecca Young, Legal & General
- Sarah Howarth, Scottish Widows
Woman of the Year - Claims
- Charlotte Dunn, Cura Financial Services
- Jen Carhart , HSBC Life
- Jenny Binns, Guardian 1821
- Paula Coffey, Unum
- Rosie Godeseth, Vitality Health
- Stephanie McCahon, Swiss Re
- Vicky Cope, Future Proof
Woman of the Year - Customer Support
- Amy Pougher, Reassured
- Beth Husted, Unum
- Claire Edmunds, HSBC Life
- Emma Davies, Legal & General
- Lindsey Taylor, Dynamo
- Lynne Heath, Freedom Health Insurance
- Michelle West-Wiggins , Cirencester Friendly Society
- Sue Negus, Bupa
Woman of the Year - Intermediary Support
- Emma Norrish, The Exeter
- Gemma Howley. Aviva
- Kathleen Moralee, Future Proof
- Kerri Ashenden, The Exeter
- Laura Hassall, Shepherds Friendly
- Laura Havenhand, Caspian Insurance
- Rebecca Young, Legal & General
Woman of the Year - Marketing
- Abbie May, The Openwork Partnership
- Caitlin Dewar, National Friendly
- Gwen Lewis, Legal & General
- Lucia Jarvis, National Friendly
- Pouja Barot, British Friendly Society
- Rebecca Hill, Cirencester Friendly
- Riona Mulherin , Paradigm
- Samantha Barton, Bupa
- Sara Docherty, Royal London
- Shelley Walker, The Exeter
Woman of the Year - Propositions
- Alison Esson, AIG Life
- Ann Stewart, Bupa
- Lisa Byrne, LV=
- Rebecca Lowe, Aviva
- Sarah Dennis, Towergate Health & Protection
- Saumya Barber, Unum
- Tasneem Harnekar, AIG Life
Woman of the Year - Technology
- Antonia Sims, Vitality
- Anya Roy, Syrona Health
- Emma Treby, MetLife UK
- Hannah Mitchell, OPAL
- Jane Irwin, Iress
- Jo Eaton, HSBC Life
- Julie Evans, Pacific Life Re
- Megan Farrer, Howden Life and Health
- Natalie Mayne, CIExpert
- Neha Agarwal, AInsurCo
- Sim Suri-Maun, Bupa
Woman of the Year - Underwriting
- Anna Rogers, LV=
- Chloé Kelly, Aviva
- Febby Mulewa, Swiss Re
- Jen Carhart, HSBC Life
- Nicky Bray, Zurich
- Rebecca Edgerton, Royal London
- Shona Valentine, AIG Life
Outstanding Contribution to Diversity & Inclusion
- Bupa
- Legal & General
- LV=
- Munich Re
- Sesame Bankhall Group
- Zurich
Outstanding Culture of Inclusivity
- Howden Employee Benefits & Wellbeing
- L&C
- LifeSearch
- Pacific Life Re
- UnitedHealthcare Global
- Zurich
Outstanding Initiative of Support
- Legal & General
- Cirencester Friendly
- Zurich