40 years of Critical Illness: What does the future hold?

“The best kind of claim is not to have one in the first place”

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 7 min read

Ahead of the 40th anniversary of the first critical illness policy this week (6 August), Jaskeet Briah speaks to protection experts about the next steps required to take the product forward.

Although critical illness cover (CIC) was praised by experts for its effectiveness, the template used when the product first came to the UK in 1983 is the same one being used today, with a far greater breadth of conditions now covered. "As a consequence, you have to question if the plan would have the same template if was designed today for the first time, and I don't think it would," says Alan Lakey, CIExpert founder and director. The product comprises medical jargon and convoluted condition wordings, which he notes is difficult for both customers and advisers to understand, except f...

To continue reading this article...

Join Cover

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Tabei launches cloud-based actuarial modelling software

Verlingue acquires Brunsdon Employee Benefits

More on Critical Illness

Partner Insight: Alan Lakey on 40 years of critical illness
Critical Illness

Partner Insight: Alan Lakey on 40 years of critical illness

2023 marks the 40th anniversary of the first critical illness policy. Following the recent enhancements of Vitality’s Serious Illness Cover, Rob Harvey, VitalityAdviser Editor, sat down with CIExpert founder Alan Lakey to discuss the evolution of the market over the last four decades.

Rob Harvey, VitalityAdviser Editor
clock 31 July 2023 • 1 min read
HSBC Life extends critical illness cover for Type 2 Diabetes
Critical Illness

HSBC Life extends critical illness cover for Type 2 Diabetes

Bypasses need for NHS records

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 14 June 2023 • 2 min read
Alan Lakey: What do changes to cancer definitions mean?
Critical Illness

Alan Lakey: What do changes to cancer definitions mean?

"This might seem a momentous change but in truth it only has a small impact"

Alan Lakey
clock 01 June 2023 • 4 min read