40 years of Critical Illness: What does the future hold?

Although critical illness cover (CIC) was praised by experts for its effectiveness, the template used when the product first came to the UK in 1983 is the same one being used today, with a far greater breadth of conditions now covered. "As a consequence, you have to question if the plan would have the same template if was designed today for the first time, and I don't think it would," says Alan Lakey, CIExpert founder and director. The product comprises medical jargon and convoluted condition wordings, which he notes is difficult for both customers and advisers to understand, except f...