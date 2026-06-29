TPD

Protection insurers paid out £7.84bn in 2025

Insurer

Protection insurers paid out £7.84bn in 2025

ABI and GRiD data

clock 29 June 2026 • 2 min read
Royal London updates IP occupations

Income Protection

Royal London updates IP occupations

Updated terms for 700 occupations

clock 13 April 2026 • 2 min read
The COVER Review: Keep Britain Working, protection engagement and AI

Insurer

The COVER Review: Keep Britain Working, protection engagement and AI

Week commencing 3 November 2025

clock 10 November 2025 • 1 min read
Total & Permanent Disability – what's the real story?

Critical Illness

Total & Permanent Disability – what's the real story?

Analysing claims data

clock 04 November 2025 • 4 min read
40 years of Critical Illness: What does the future hold?

Critical Illness

40 years of Critical Illness: What does the future hold?

“The best kind of claim is not to have one in the first place”

clock 04 August 2023 • 7 min read
Zurich launches Stand Alone Critical Illness product

Critical Illness

Zurich launches Stand Alone Critical Illness product

Includes Total Permanent Disability benefit

clock 17 January 2022 • 3 min read