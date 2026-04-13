Royal London updates IP occupations

The insurer said its update reflects the reality of modern working lives, it has included freelancing, gig work and multiple jobs under its changes. The updated terms apply to more than 700 occupations, with 545 occupations having terms opened and lowered pricing for 162 further occupations. Fi Wynn, head of protection proposition, Royal London, said: "As the world of work continues to change, the products designed to support it must too. "These enhancements to our Income Protection occupation classes highlight our commitment to providing relevant, robust, and adaptable protection ...