Zurich launches Stand Alone Critical Illness product

Zurich has rolled out a new stand-alone Critical Illness proposition for customers who do not want a combined life insurance product.
The Stand Alone Critical Illness proposition offers both the Core and Select levels of cover and benefits tiers, with Children's cover, Multi-fracture cover, Total Permanent Disability (TPD) and Waiver of premium available as optional extras. The product is available through Zurich's Life Protection Platform and is aimed at customers who may already have a separate life insurance policy or are seeking financial assurance should they become seriously ill despite not having a mortgage or dependents....
