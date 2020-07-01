terminal illness
Aegon pays a total of £128.6m protection claims in 2018
To 1,552 families and businesses
Alan Lakey: Terminal illness vs death benefit
Weighing up children's critical illness cover
Dr Mitesh Patel: Dying with dignity
Early conversations about end-of-life care are crucial to ensure individuals living longer can make their own decisions, however right-to-die approaches vary all over the world
Royal London pays 99.1% of 2017 protection claims
Over half a billion pounds in UK protection claims paid in total
ABI releases 'Guide to Minimum Standards' for CIC
Terminal illness definition removed, HIV deleted and an exclusion for early stage thyroid cancer allowed
Industry reaction: Guardian CIC and terminal illness
"The tides have changed for protection"
Legal & General paid 98% of life claims in 2017
The firm dished out a total of £636m across life, CIC, terminal illness and income protection
Simon Jacobs: Terminal illness - Confusion for some, financial lifeline for many
After his firm paid out 24% of life claims early as 'terminal illness' benefits in 2017, Aegon UK's Simon Jacobs helps clarify the policy
Aegon UK: 24% of life claims paid out early for terminal illness in 2017
Firm pays 98% of life and 94% of CIC claims
Does ABI guidance put terminal illness cover on life support?
In the first of two articles, Ruth Gilbert argues the ABI's recent consultation on its review of the statement of best practice for critical illness has removed one controversial proposal only to slide in another
Why the scrapping of L&G's terminal illness exclusion matters
After 30 years, a protection provider finally removes a contentious sentence of small print from its term assurance policy writes Roger Edwards.
Will immunotherapy redefine terminal illness?
Munich Re's Mike Bolshaw discusses how developments in immunotherapy for cancer patients could impact terminal illness and life insurance claims.
Terminal Illness Benefit - Stick or twist?
In recent months I've heard discussions about whether or not insurers should scrap this benefit, which is typically included on most life insurance policies, writes Kevin Carr.