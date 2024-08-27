Customers would pay for enhanced terminal illness definition: Guardian

Protection provider, Guardian Financial Services, has released a report alongside iPipeline, which showed 74% of advisers thought their clients would pay more for life cover with an enhanced terminal illness definition.
The survey, which quizzed 345 advisers, also showed that 45% of advisers thought their customers would pay between 5-10% more for the enhanced definition. Guardian defined the differences between a standard and enhanced definition as: A standard terminal illness definition pays when the policyholder is expected to survive for less than 12 months and required a confirmation of life expectancy prognosis. An enhanced definition also pays out when a customer is diagnosed with a terminal illness, including incurable stage 4 cancer and motor neurone disease among others, regardless of l...
