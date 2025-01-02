Margaret Kirby awarded MBE

LegaCare founder, Margaret (Meg) Kirby, has been named a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the New Years Honours list.
Kirby was given the award for services to law and vulnerable people, having founded the legal charity in 2011 to support those who are terminally ill or have a palliative diagnosis with legal matters. These include advance care planning, elderly client care, trusts and wills, estate and tax planning, childcare, insurance, debt, deputyship, employment, LPA's and pensions. The charity also works alongside health and social care professionals to provide patient-centred care, which it said enables patients to tolerate treatment better and prioritise their care pathway. Kirby said: "I a...
