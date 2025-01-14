Industry can do more for vulnerable customers: Meg Kirby MBE

LegaCare was founded by Kirby in 2011 with the aim of providing legal advice for people diagnosed with serious illnesses. Kirby says that, in many cases, the people she speaks to are nearing the end of their life, in which time financial and legal pressures pile up on clients when they are at their most vulnerable. The work that the charity does ranges from writing wills to kick-starting the claims process for clients with protection products. Across the last 14 years, LegaCare has helped thousands of people get their affairs in order. Over this time, Kirby has first-hand experience o...