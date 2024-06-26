Guardian paid out £15m in 2023

Protection provider, Guardian, has published its first annual claims report, in which it states it paid out over £15 million in claims during 2023.
The payments were split across 150 families and comprised of over £7.5m in life and terminal illness claims alongside £7.5m in critical illness (CI) and children's critical illness claims. The rate of payment for life and terminal illness was at 100% for the provider, with a 92% payout rate for CI and Children's CI. The average amount paid varied by product, average payouts were: Life (£162,043); terminal illness (£168,727); CI (£90,102); and children's CI (£20,907). Katya MacLean, CEO, Guardian, said: "Publishing Guardian's first claims report is a very special moment. It's now been ...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.