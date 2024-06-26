Guardian paid out £15m in 2023

Provider’s first claims statistics

Cameron Roberts
clock • 2 min read

Protection provider, Guardian, has published its first annual claims report, in which it states it paid out over £15 million in claims during 2023.

The payments were split across 150 families and comprised of over £7.5m in life and terminal illness claims alongside £7.5m in critical illness (CI) and children's critical illness claims. The rate of payment for life and terminal illness was at 100% for the provider, with a 92% payout rate for CI and Children's CI. The average amount paid varied by product, average payouts were: Life (£162,043); terminal illness (£168,727); CI (£90,102); and children's CI (£20,907). Katya MacLean, CEO, Guardian, said: "Publishing Guardian's first claims report is a very special moment. It's now been ...

