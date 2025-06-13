The Exeter paid out £61m in 2024

Health insurance claims nearly double

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

Provider, The Exeter, paid out £61 million in claims across 2024, rising from £41.2m in pay outs throughout 2023.

Of this total, income protection (IP) and life insurance claims, including terminal illness, made up £17.7m and health insurance claims totalled £41.8m, rising from £28.4m in 2023. The Exeter paid out 100% of life insurance and terminal illness claims last year, with £5.2m paid out to members. The average age of claimants was 57 for life insurance and 56 for terminal illness. For IP, 93% of new claims were paid, with 1,091 claims from members. The average age of claimants for the provider's Income First product - which an increased fixed benefit option was recently added to - was 38 a...

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

