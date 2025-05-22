Unum acquires Generali UK's employee benefits business

The acquisition will bring a further 300,000 employees under Unum UK coverage, according to Mark Till, CEO, Unum UK. Speaking exclusively to COVER he said: "The Generali global network is clearly a market leader for multinational firms, and they've got a terrific reputation. "So, the chance of being part of that network and working with them is something that was highly attractive to us." The acquisition, which is subject to regulatory approval, will see the Generali UK employee benefits team join Unum UK. Till said that the provider aims to keep the team within the business and he...