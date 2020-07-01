cic
Vicky Churcher: Insurance upcycling
'My reply to Ian Sawyer’s challenge on IP'
L&G updates group critical illness offering
Total available conditions reaches 41
Old Mutual Wealth updates critical illness cover
Nearly 80 enhancements to make CIC 'more than just a product'
AIG Life: Income protection and CIC for cancer survivors
Coverage under YourLife Income Protection and Critical Illness Cover policies available for cancer survivors
Steve Casey: Practice what you preach
To follow up his article outlining his experience as a victim of a stroke and CIC claimant, Steve Casey assesses the importance of seeking his own second medical opinion
Scottish Widows pays out 98.99% of life claims for 2017
Above industry average figures for both critical illness and life paid claims
Industry reaction: Guardian CIC and terminal illness
"The tides have changed for protection"
Two thirds of overall claims paid out for life in 2017
CIC represents 23% of all claims and income protection accounts for 12%, according to figures from ABI and GRiD
L&G launches critical illness upgrade
Critical Illness Extra (CIx) supports a total of 95 conditions and includes children's cover as well as virtual GP service plus RedArc nurses
Aegon UK: 24% of life claims paid out early for terminal illness in 2017
Firm pays 98% of life and 94% of CIC claims
iPipeline's new life business processing up 28% in 2017
The firm processed £40bn in life cover, £10bn in critical illness cover and £3bn in income protection last year
Intrinsic launches critical illness comparison tool with Defaqto
Almost 60% of financial advisers struggle to complete all their tasks in a single day
Royal London updates children's critical illness cover
Customers will be able to choose between 'no cover', 'standard cover' and 'enhanced cover' for children within CIC, which can now include 12 additional child-specific conditions.