Paradigm Protect adds adviser access to Defaqto's CIC tool

Directly authorised protection proposition, Paradigm Protect, has partnered with Defaqto to provide access to the latter’s CIC Compare software, alongside the launch of compliance service support.
The Defaqto CIC Compare tool allows advisers to compare critical illness (CI) products that date back to 2009 and it uses providers' claims data for comparison. Paradigm Protect said the software is designed to help advisers demonstrate value and suitability when reviewing or replacing a client's protection policy, adding that the partnership aims to support advisers in managing product switching processes more effectively. Mike Allison, director of protection, Paradigm Protect, said: "We wanted to support firms on the product switching journey because we recognise it is not only an a...
