The client – a 32-year-old self-employed sound engineer - was referred to Hodge to secure protection to cover his mortgage. He opted for LV='s life insurance and enhanced critical illness cover (CIC), as well as a two-year income protection (IP) plan. Two years later, Hodge was notified by LV= that a claim was made on the IP plan, following a severe accident when the client was with his family in Southwest England. "He was just diving over waves in the sea, up to about waist high. One wave cleared the seabed and then he hit his head on the floor and broke his neck," Hodge explains. Af...