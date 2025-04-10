L&G retail protection announced that is has signed a five-year protection distribution agreement with Nationwide.
The five-year extension builds upon an existing 17-year partnership according to the firms. Natalie Hyett, director of partnerships, retail, L&G, comments: "We have worked closely together to deliver protection solutions that dovetail with the Nationwide mortgage and digital distribution models. "We are confident that together we will ensure Nationwide customers can take out protection policies to suit their needs through their channel of choice. L&G will offer Nationwide customers access to income protection, family and personal income plans, business protection and independent cr...
