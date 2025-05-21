L&G updates group CIC

Additional conditions and other updates

Cameron Roberts
clock • 2 min read

Provider, L&G, has updated its group critical illness cover (CIC) including new conditions and policy administration changes.

The two new conditions added to the policy are lupus erythematosus and primary pulmonary arterial hypertension. The two conditions add to the existing seven under the group CIC policy.   L&G has also added a suited occupation definition to total and permanent disability and has also clarified terms relating to salary increases. Other administrative updates to the policy include: absent employees may now increase their partners' voluntary CIC; employees on voluntary cover can increase the cover when on parental leave; and flex terms now have a three-month selection window on first e...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Cameron Roberts
Author spotlight

Cameron Roberts

View profile
More from Cameron Roberts

LV= reports increase in mental health support

Protecting the rent

More on Critical Illness

Zurich adds Reframe Cancer to group CI
Critical Illness

Zurich adds Reframe Cancer to group CI

Cancer support and information

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 05 March 2025 • 2 min read
Unum launches online claims portal
Critical Illness

Unum launches online claims portal

Digital journeys for group customers

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 20 November 2024 • 1 min read
Zurich launches group CI
Critical Illness

Zurich launches group CI

Complete group offering

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 21 October 2024 • 2 min read