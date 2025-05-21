L&G updates group CIC

Provider, L&G, has updated its group critical illness cover (CIC) including new conditions and policy administration changes.
The two new conditions added to the policy are lupus erythematosus and primary pulmonary arterial hypertension. The two conditions add to the existing seven under the group CIC policy. L&G has also added a suited occupation definition to total and permanent disability and has also clarified terms relating to salary increases. Other administrative updates to the policy include: absent employees may now increase their partners' voluntary CIC; employees on voluntary cover can increase the cover when on parental leave; and flex terms now have a three-month selection window on first e...
