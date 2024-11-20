Unum launches online claims portal

Employee benefits provider, Unum UK, has launched a digital portal for employers which provides claims tracking and rehabilitation referral capabilities.
The portal will be available from 1 January 2025, it was piloted with 14 large clients across numerous industries. The service will be offered to Unum UK clients with over 1,000 insured employees and a group income protection, group life insurance or group critical illness policy. Paula Coffey, director of claims, rehab and medical services, Unum, said: "Our new service simplifies the claims process for HR and line managers, providing them with all the tools and information they need to submit and monitor claims, as well as make rehabilitation referrals. "Additionally, it offers th...
