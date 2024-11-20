Unum launches online claims portal

Digital journeys for group customers

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

Employee benefits provider, Unum UK, has launched a digital portal for employers which provides claims tracking and rehabilitation referral capabilities.

The portal will be available from 1 January 2025, it was piloted with 14 large clients across numerous industries. The service will be offered to Unum UK clients with over 1,000 insured employees and a group income protection, group life insurance or group critical illness policy. Paula Coffey, director of claims, rehab and medical services, Unum, said: "Our new service simplifies the claims process for HR and line managers, providing them with all the tools and information they need to submit and monitor claims, as well as make rehabilitation referrals. "Additionally, it offers th...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Cameron Roberts
Author spotlight

Cameron Roberts

View profile
More from Cameron Roberts

Two senior hires for SBG

The science of a question

More on Critical Illness

Zurich launches group CI
Critical Illness

Zurich launches group CI

Complete group offering

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 21 October 2024 • 2 min read
Partner Insight: Protecting What Matters - 40 years of Critical Illness cover
Critical Illness

Partner Insight: Protecting What Matters - 40 years of Critical Illness cover

Scott Cadger, Head of Protection Platform Operations, Scottish Widows
clock 07 September 2023 • 4 min read
Zurich joins CIExpert's Insights Zone dashboard
Critical Illness

Zurich joins CIExpert's Insights Zone dashboard

Ahead of the Consumer Duty

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 30 March 2023 • 1 min read