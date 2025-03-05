Zurich adds Reframe Cancer to group CI

The partnership will add Reframe cancer support service and information hub to Zurich's group critical illness customers and employees. The cancer support service aims to create a supportive space for those impacted by cancer. It provides 28 hours of support over two years, access to a cancer nurse specialist, an online portal among other options. The information hub aims to provide and online and mobile health and wellbeing service, cancer-focused health information and content, awareness services including information of symptoms and more. Nick Homer, head of market management, Z...