Zurich adds Reframe Cancer to group CI

Cancer support and information

Cameron Roberts
clock • 2 min read

Provider, Zurich Corporate Risk, has announced a new partnership with cancer support service, Reframe Cancer.

The partnership will add Reframe cancer support service and information hub to Zurich's group critical illness customers and employees. The cancer support service aims to create a supportive space for those impacted by cancer. It provides 28 hours of support over two years, access to a cancer nurse specialist, an online portal among other options. The information hub aims to provide and online and mobile health and wellbeing service, cancer-focused health information and content, awareness services including information of symptoms and more. Nick Homer, head of market management, Z...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Cameron Roberts
Author spotlight

Cameron Roberts

View profile
More from Cameron Roberts

COVER Women in Protection and Health Awards 2025: Finalists announced

New NHS support

More on Critical Illness

Unum launches online claims portal
Critical Illness

Unum launches online claims portal

Digital journeys for group customers

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 20 November 2024 • 1 min read
Zurich launches group CI
Critical Illness

Zurich launches group CI

Complete group offering

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 21 October 2024 • 2 min read
Partner Insight: Protecting What Matters - 40 years of Critical Illness cover
Critical Illness

Partner Insight: Protecting What Matters - 40 years of Critical Illness cover

Scott Cadger, Head of Protection Platform Operations, Scottish Widows
clock 07 September 2023 • 4 min read