Zurich launches group CI

Provider, Zurich, has launched its group critical illness (CI) product, which completes its suite of group risk products.
The product offers a maximum benefit of £500,000, it offers between £25k or £50K child benefit and £250k, £375k and £500k for the spouse/partner cover. It also allows policies to add total permanent disability cover under own occupation, suited occupation or activities of daily living. The standard CI product will provide cover for 15 defined illnesses and surgeries, including heart attack, cancer and stroke. There are also additional options to cover a further 27 illnesses and surgeries, as well as 11 child-specific illnesses and surgeries, including child intensive care cover. Ni...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.