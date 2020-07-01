education
Protection: Three priorities for the industry
Munich Re's Adrian Stevenson says the life insurance industry has three key issues to tackle if it is to truly grow the protection market.
Advisers light up 'amber warning' on future of profession
Nearly two-thirds of advisers have expressed concerns that the UK education system is incapable of delivering on the next generation of advisers.
Young insurance talent at all-time low, CII survey reveals
The quality of talent entering the insurance industry is at an all-time low, according to the latest Skills Survey from the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII).
Blog: It's not cost, it's not products, it's simple IP awareness
So we heard from British Friendly recently that income protection (IP) sales are not benefiting from the gender change opportunity. Advisers have reported similar, but that life is tracking the opposite trend.
LV= launches apprenticeship programme
LV= has launched an apprenticeship programme for its life insurance and retirement customer service teams.
Tax breaks recommended for workplace financial education
The UK should follow America and use tax breaks as a tool to encourage employers to provide staff with financial education, a US government adviser suggests.
Simplyhealth encouraging young into employment
Healthcare provider Simplyhealth has invited young people to a half-day employment skills workshop at its Manchester office.
'Amazing' demand for unbiased training requires adviser shortlist
A shortlist has been formed for advisers wishing to attend the independent protection training after the first two sessions were fully subscribed in less than a week.
Market views: Improving IFAs protection knowledge
According to research reported in last month's COVER, many IFAs have poor protection market knowledge. Do you agree and what should be done about it? Do we need a dedicated protection exam?
PruProtect reveals seven new products including education cover
PruProtect has launched a suite of seven new products targeting all spectrums of the individual protection market.
Protection academy to launch next year
A national independent protection training academy has been formed by the Protection Review and Personal Finance Society (PFS).
CII exam exemption for IFAs who gain ISO
The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has granted an exemption to its AF5 exam for ISO 22222 graduates.