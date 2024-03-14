Why we still need to talk IP

Amidst the concern about protection sales falling according to Gen Re's Protection Pulse, there was a glimmer of positivity and that was growth in the income protection (IP) market. Whilst this is indeed reason to celebrate and the growth is marked, it is once again time to remind ourselves of the low starting point, which means we must still focus our efforts as an industry on increasing sales of IP and protecting more people from income shocks. Increasing sales starts with education. Ultimately, it would be great to reach out to the population at large to offer some reality checks and ...