Working women feel responsibility to educate young on menopause

The report surveyed 355 working women who have either gone through menopause or have perimenopause or are currently experiencing menopause.

The research found 43% of respondents said they felt a need to educate individuals, while a further 13% of working women said they would also talk about the menopause with children.

The average age for a woman experiencing or having gone through perimenopause or menopause is 41, according to MetLife research, however, almost two in five (39%) were under 40.

The main symptoms of the menopause experienced by the surveyed women include changes in mood (65%), hot flushes and sweating, night sweats (65%), difficulty sleeping (62%), headaches (50%) and memory and concentration issues (45%).

Other symptoms included memory and concentration problems (45%), joint stiffness/aches and pains (40%), anxiety and panic attacks (38%), hair loss (33%) and palpitations (28%).

Despite perimenopause or menopausal symptoms, one in ten (10%) surveyed women have yet to talk to anyone about it.

Adrian Matthews, employee benefits director at MetLife UK said this could be due to perimenopause and menopause remaining a taboo subject.

"Although it's a difficult and deeply personal subject that people understandably may not wish to discuss, perimenopause and menopause symptoms can take hold much earlier than what people would traditionally expect. And many symptoms can have a significant impact on people's day to day lives, especially in the world of work."

"Together we must create an environment where people feel comfortable opening up, whilst encouraging people of all ages to talk about it," he added.

"Making sure that you are encouraging an open conversation within your own home or with younger family members is a simple way that we can make this a more open conversation, and one where more of us are conscious of what could be impacting the daily lives of those around us once they start to experience perimenopause and menopause symptoms."