Vitality joins CIExpert's IP Insights Zone

CIExpert has added Vitality’s income protection (IP) plan to its Insights Zone, available to all CIExpert subscribers.
Advisers will be provided with an in-depth look at Vitality's Earnings Guarantee, Enhanced Recovery Benefit, Income Booster and support for public section employees, as well as details of the health and wellbeing benefits and rewards available through the Vitality Programme. Vitality is the latest addition to the IP Insights Zone, alongside AIG and Guardian, as CIExpert works to develop the range of services offered to advisers looking for information to support advice recommendations in a single online IP ‘hub'. CIExpert said it plans to announce the addition of further insurers to i...
