FortyOne Money: Creating a legacy in protection advice

How do protection advisers establish themselves in the market and create positive change? How can they ensure that they are doing right by their clients while also raising the standard to which the entire industry can aspire? For Jiten Varsani, currently a mortgage and protection adviser with London Money, the answer was to strike out solo, establish his own firm - FortyOne Money - and create a new offering that addresses an unmet need in the market. "I'm coming up to 22 years in the in...