COVER Customer Care Awards 2022: Winner's gallery

All of this year's winners

clock • 1 min read
COVER Care Awards 2022: Winner's gallery
22 09 28 cover customer care awards 258 web 580x358
22 09 28 cover customer care awards 263 web 580x358
22 09 28 cover customer care awards 267 web 580x358
22 09 28 cover customer care awards 271 web 580x358
22 09 28 cover customer care awards 274 web 580x358
22 09 28 cover customer care awards 282 web 580x358
22 09 28 cover customer care awards 284 web 580x358
22 09 28 cover customer care awards 294 web 580x358
22 09 28 cover customer care awards 302 web 580x358
22 09 28 cover customer care awards 304 web 580x358
22 09 28 cover customer care awards 312 web 580x358
22 09 28 cover customer care awards 315 web 580x358
22 09 28 cover customer care awards 318 web 580x358
22 09 28 cover customer care awards 322 web 580x358
22 09 28 cover customer care awards 329 web 580x358
22 09 28 cover customer care awards 335 web 580x358
22 09 28 cover customer care awards 258 web 580x358
22 09 28 cover customer care awards 263 web 580x358
22 09 28 cover customer care awards 267 web 580x358
22 09 28 cover customer care awards 271 web 580x358
22 09 28 cover customer care awards 274 web 580x358
22 09 28 cover customer care awards 282 web 580x358
22 09 28 cover customer care awards 284 web 580x358
22 09 28 cover customer care awards 294 web 580x358
22 09 28 cover customer care awards 302 web 580x358
22 09 28 cover customer care awards 304 web 580x358
22 09 28 cover customer care awards 312 web 580x358
22 09 28 cover customer care awards 315 web 580x358
22 09 28 cover customer care awards 318 web 580x358
22 09 28 cover customer care awards 322 web 580x358
22 09 28 cover customer care awards 329 web 580x358
22 09 28 cover customer care awards 335 web 580x358

A photo gallery from COVER Customer Care Awards 2022, held at The Montcalm Marble Arch, on 28 September, featuring all of this year's winners.

You can see the full list of winners from this year's awards programme here.

Topics

More on Insurer

COVER Customer Care Awards 2022: Winner's gallery
Insurer

COVER Customer Care Awards 2022: Winner's gallery

All of this year's winners

COVER
clock 30 September 2022 • 1 min read
COVER Customer Care Awards 22: In Pictures
Insurer

COVER Customer Care Awards 22: In Pictures

Images from the awards ceremony

COVER
clock 30 September 2022 • 1 min read
COVER Customer Care Awards 2022: All winners revealed!
Insurer

COVER Customer Care Awards 2022: All winners revealed!

Awards ceremony in London

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 28 September 2022 • 2 min read

Highlights

Uncovered: Secret Shopping for Life Insurance (Part One)
Adviser / Broking

Uncovered: Secret Shopping for Life Insurance (Part One)

“The adviser kept insisting that they really didn’t think I would need life cover”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 20 September 2022 • 8 min read
The Rising Stars of Protection: Claudie Francis
Technology

The Rising Stars of Protection: Claudie Francis

“What's really brilliant about protection is that you can see how it changes lives”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 08 September 2022 • 6 min read
Fighting trolls, haters and overcoming adversity: Tales from female advisers
Adviser / Broking

Fighting trolls, haters and overcoming adversity: Tales from female advisers

“I had to crawl my way every month to doing well”

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 13 September 2022 • 8 min read