COVER Customer Care Awards 2022: Winner's gallery

COVER Care Awards 2022: Winner's gallery
Outstanding Value Customer Service (Third Party): Red Arc
Best Mental Health Support Service: Zurich
Best Health & Wellness Offering: The Exeter
Outstanding Use of Technology: Vitality
Young Insurance Person of the Year: Amit Mistry, Scottish Widows
Outstanding Case Study Success: Zurich
Intermediary Support Champion: Josh Padfield, Cirencester Friendly
Outstanding New Partnership: Guardian
Outstanding Marketing Team: AIG Life
Outstanding Business Development Team: Shepherds Friendly
Outstanding Intermediary Support Team: Freedom Health Insurance
Outstanding Underwriting Team: AIG Life
Outstanding Claims Management Team: Shepherds Friendly
Customer Care Champion: Beth Husted, Unum UK
Outstanding Protection & Health Leader: Peter Hamilton, Zurich
Customer Service: ‘Above & Beyond': Scottish Widows
A photo gallery from COVER Customer Care Awards 2022, held at The Montcalm Marble Arch, on 28 September, featuring all of this year's winners.
You can see the full list of winners from this year's awards programme here.