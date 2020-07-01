Red Arc
Jan Dryden retires from Red Arc
Jan Dryden, director of nursing services at RedArc, has announced her retirement at the end of this year.
Cirencester Friendly offers RedArc services to policyholders
Cirencester Friendly has partnered with RedArc to offer ‘Friendly Voice', a telephone help and support service to policyholders.
Face-to-face second opinions from Bright Grey
Bright Grey is to extend its Helping Hand service to include a second medical opinion which will be available face-to-face within the UK.
Aviva adds to CI offering
Aviva has added second opinion and practical guidance services to its critical illness products for adviser client policyholders.
Claimants need greater consideration from insurers - care advisory service
There will need to be greater insurer consideration of real claimant needs, a care advisory service provider has stated.
Risk Clinic: Life and CI enhancements
I treat life and critical illness as fairly commoditised products for perfectly healthy people aged under 35. Can I do more to help them in this area?
Canada Life extends Red Arc and Best Doctors to existing CI members
Canada Life has extended the Red Arc and Best Doctors support services to all existing group critical illness (CI) members.
A whole new ball game
Roger Edwards talks to Paul Robertson about the current concern providers have over the lack of advice requested since the latest CI product was introduced.