World Mental Health Day 2022: Support needs to be specific and tailored

On World Mental Health Day 2022, health and wellbeing experts have called for greater awareness of both appropriate and focused mental health support to ensure the right services are reaching the right people.

Christine Husbands, managing director at Red Arc, highlighted that mental health is multi-faceted and that an effective approach requires a similar support structure, as services such as counselling may not be sufficient to meet needs of some individuals.

‘Mental health issues span a vast array of areas, including stress and anxiety, chronic depression, psychosis, PTSD, and drug and alcohol abuse. A one-size-fits-all approach to offering support isn't good enough, people need specialist support if they're really going to be helped," Husbands explained.

"When people need help, their specific situation needs to be assessed, ideally by a specialist in mental health. They then need to be directed to the most appropriate pathway for them.

"It is very positive that support for mental health is becoming more widespread, but it's vital that it's good quality support. In practice we believe it needs to be comprehensive and provided by specialists; it shouldn't be confined to a strict timeframe and it shouldn't exclude conditions. Before mental health support is implemented, we'd urge everyone to be clear about the detail, or they may find that what they offer falls short."

Appropriate mental health support will also become even more vital for some given the increasing pressures of the cost of living crisis.

Leo Savage, global wellbeing consultant at Howden, commented: "Employers are facing a double whammy when it comes to mental health with the effects of the pandemic still taking its toll, and the cost-of-living crisis adding further pressure.

"Providing mental health support to help employees get through the next few months and beyond will be vital in helping to support a robust, healthy and happy workforce. Businesses need to get on the front foot and be proactive."

New research from the Vulnerability Registration Service (VRS) found in the last 12 months one third (33%) of UK adults who were already vulnerable have seen their mental health deteriorate further.

The service highlighted the cost of living crisis to be "most likely" the biggest driver of falling mental health, as nearly one in three (30%) of people said they are struggling to cope with finances and managing money, while a similar level have seen their income drop.

"People with mental health and debt issues are often reluctant to talk to their providers about their circumstances, often until it's too late. It is also very distressing for people to keep explaining their circumstances time and time again to multiple organisations, and often find themselves passed from pillar to post to try and talk to the right person," VRS stated in response to its research.

Meanwhile, Towergate Health & Protection's head of specialist consulting, Debra Clark, warned that the market is flooded with support services "from EAPs to in-patient psychiatric care," meaning employers may come away confused when seeking appropriate offerings to implement.

"We would urge employers not to take the first thing they're offered or simply follow the current trend: if it's not right for their staff, it won't provide the support their staff need," Clark explained.

‘The starting point must be to talk to staff. Companies need to understand their particular workforce demographic, their mental resilience, and what mental health risks they face. They need to ask employees what they might be struggling with and what help they need. In our experience this often throws up many surprises.

"This then enables companies to offer tailored, personalised support that's actually going to make a difference. Without going through this process, companies need to accept that any support they offer may not be fit for purpose, and the mental wellbeing of their staff may well suffer."