L&G launches over 50s nurse support for Sainsbury's Bank customers
Provided by RedArc
Service available to all new customers purchasing over 50s life insurance via Sainsbury’s Bank
Legal & General (L&G) Nurse Support Services is a telephone-based service, provided by Red Arc nurses. Over 50s life insurance customers purchasing through Sainsbury's Bank will have access to a suite of four services, including bereavement support, mental health support, carer support and eldercare. The services are available to customers and their immediate family (this includes spouse, partner and children living at home) throughout the entire duration of their policy. Claire Beardmore,...
More on Term Assurance
Interview with the editor
COVER receives top plaudit from industry body
'There are strong justifications for almost always index-linking'
'It should be the default for all family protection'
Royal London pilots life cover for severe mental illness
Via Cura, Moneysworth and The Insurance Surgery
Back to Top