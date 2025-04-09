Trump's impact on life insurance

The survey, which quizzed 2,000 UK adults, showed that 24% of 18–34-year-olds said they would be more likely to take out life insurance due to recent events involving US President Donald Trump and Russia. Events including Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Trump's series of sweeping tariffs have created a climate of both social and economic uncertainty, leading some young people to secure their financial future's according to the research. Trump unveiled tariffs on 2 April, 2025, pledging levies on imports arriving on US soil from many of the world's leading trade destinations. These ta...