Trump's impact on life insurance

Research conducted by Carr Consulting & Communications has indicated that young people are more likely to take out life insurance due to the current global climate.
The survey, which quizzed 2,000 UK adults, showed that 24% of 18–34-year-olds said they would be more likely to take out life insurance due to recent events involving US President Donald Trump and Russia. Events including Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Trump's series of sweeping tariffs have created a climate of both social and economic uncertainty, leading some young people to secure their financial future's according to the research. Trump unveiled tariffs on 2 April, 2025, pledging levies on imports arriving on US soil from many of the world's leading trade destinations. These ta...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.