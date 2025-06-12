Broadstone acquires ExactVAL

Financial services consultancy, Broadstone, has acquired actuarial valuation firm, ExactVAL.
The acquisition will see ExactVAL join Broadstone's insurance, regulatory and risk advisory division. Broadstone aims to increase its expertise in the life market with this acquisition. ExactVAL supports life insurers with outsourced actuarial valuation and cashflow analysis services. Tony Gusmao, CEO, Broadstone, said: "The ExactVAL team bring high-quality, specialist expertise to Broadstone, bolstering our proposition to the life insurance market, at this time of unprecedented demand for de-risking solutions." Life insurance represents a key market for growth, according to the...
