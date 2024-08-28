High blood pressure disclosures on the rise

The provider said the disclosures had more than doubled over the last three years. The number of disclosures increased to 12.5% in 2023, from 6% in 2021. Scottish Widows, which has updated its underwriting rules for hypertension acceptance, said that 2021 figures were unusually low due to Covid-19. However, it did also mention that high blood pressure disclosures had exceeded expected norms. The provider's change in underwriting rules increased the acceptance of high blood pressure disclosures to just under 90%, up from 70% before the changes. Scott Cadger, head of underwriting str...