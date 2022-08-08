Children's mental health referrals peaked during pandemic: Royal London

A recent report showed that the average age of a child using the RedArc support service was 12, one third (34%) were 10 and under, with the youngest referral being for a three-year-old.

For 64% of respondents, external services such as counselling sessions, private consultations and hypnotherapy treatment were organised for the child. The provider stated that hypnotherapy could be useful in helping treat children with suicidal thoughts, eating disorders and anxiety.

Jennifer Gilchrist, protection specialist at Royal London, said the pandemic was "exceptionally challenging" for everyone from a health perspective.

"It has also caused huge disruption to the lives of children, young people and families, who suffered from a wide range of impacts on their health and wellbeing."

"The support that added value services like Helping Hand provides customers in their hour of need is vital, especially at a time where accessing help and support through the NHS often means significant waiting times. We encourage customers to make use of the service available through their policy and seek help as early as possible before any issue escalates," she continued.

Christine Husbands, managing director at Red Arc, added: "We're acutely aware of the wider demand the pandemic has created for Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS), which we're seeing feed through to RedArc as families struggle to find help for their children's mental health.

"The children and young people referred to us through their Royal London policy typically have quite complex conditions. Their parents have tried to manage it themselves, but ultimately, they recognise that when things get really bad they need to seek additional help."

She commented: "In particular there's been a significant spike in child anxiety and depression since the Covid pandemic, in part due to increased anxieties within the family, and long absences from school and other social and sporting opportunities."