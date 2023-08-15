Added-value support referrals should increase under Consumer Duty: RedArc

The nurse-led health and wellbeing service detailed that added-value support incorporated in insurance policies including critical illness, mental health and bereavement helps to meet Consumer Duty requirements by ensuring the right outcomes for customers needing support.

Proactive-referral, leading to an assessment of the client's needs, followed by the provision of the most appropriate support, is more likely to lead to better outcomes, RedArc stated, as intended by Consumer Duty.

Meanwhile, clients who are left to self-refer for value-added support are presented with a handful of challenges, RedArc added.

Clients often access support services when they are vulnerable but they don't know where to start when faced with a long list of potential support that is available.

Christine Husbands, RedArc commercial director, commented: "When they self-refer, they self-navigate, and they don't always fully understand what support entails or what is most appropriate, and this can lead to gaps in the support they should receive.

"By far the better option is proactive referral, at point of claim, where we have the opportunity to triage a client, and give them all the support that's most appropriate for them."