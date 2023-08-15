Added-value support referrals should increase under Consumer Duty: RedArc

Helps to meet compliance obligations

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read
Added-value support referrals should increase under Consumer Duty: RedArc

Proactive referrals for added-value support should grow under new Consumer Duty regulations, implemented last month (31 July), according to RedArc.

The nurse-led health and wellbeing service detailed that added-value support incorporated in insurance policies including critical illness, mental health and bereavement helps to meet Consumer Duty requirements by ensuring the right outcomes for customers needing support.

Proactive-referral, leading to an assessment of the client's needs, followed by the provision of the most appropriate support, is more likely to lead to better outcomes, RedArc stated, as intended by Consumer Duty.

Meanwhile, clients who are left to self-refer for value-added support are presented with a handful of challenges, RedArc added.

Clients often access support services when they are vulnerable but they don't know where to start when faced with a long list of potential support that is available.

Christine Husbands, RedArc commercial director, commented: "When they self-refer, they self-navigate, and they don't always fully understand what support entails or what is most appropriate, and this can lead to gaps in the support they should receive.

"By far the better option is proactive referral, at point of claim, where we have the opportunity to triage a client, and give them all the support that's most appropriate for them."

Topics

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

The Rising Stars of Protection: Henry Wood

Third of employers struggle with health and wellbeing support affordability

More on Individual Protection

Insurance is an 'underutilised tool' against inheritance tax
Individual Protection

Insurance is an 'underutilised tool' against inheritance tax

Insurance could be used as the government closes other loopholes

Isabel Baxter
Isabel Baxter
clock 15 August 2023 • 1 min read
Perceptions on access to protection: The hangover effect of Covid-19?
Individual Protection

Perceptions on access to protection: The hangover effect of Covid-19?

44% of prospective customers believe that having Covid in the past is a barrier to buying protection

David Waters & Richard Purcell
clock 14 August 2023 • 3 min read
NHS England waiting list hits 7.6 million for hospital treatment
Individual Protection

NHS England waiting list hits 7.6 million for hospital treatment

Online ‘matching’ platform launched to assign treatment

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 10 August 2023 • 2 min read

Highlights

ProtectX7: Consumer Duty will sharpen focus on humanity of protection
Regulation

ProtectX7: Consumer Duty will sharpen focus on humanity of protection

“Who gets a better price; the earnest or the downright dishonest?”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 29 June 2023 • 3 min read
The COVER Review June 2023: Back for Season Two!
Adviser / Broking

The COVER Review June 2023: Back for Season Two!

Now available for members to watch

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 20 June 2023 • 1 min read
Advisers 'fighting a losing battle' over fraudulent appointed representative activity
Adviser / Broking

Advisers 'fighting a losing battle' over fraudulent appointed representative activity

"These firms operate with impunity and nobody seems to be able to stop them"

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 03 July 2023 • 5 min read