Blue Monday: Wellbeing opportunities for employers

Whether you believe in the pseudoscience surrounding the third Monday of the year or not, the so-called ‘Blue Monday' gives employers an opportunity to realise and address the ongoing wellbeing obstacles their staff are faced with, particularly two years into the Covid-19 pandemic. Originally conceived as a marketing tool to sell out-of-season holiday packages, Blue Monday has instead come to highlight the volume and severity of mental health and wellbeing issues people face during the early days...