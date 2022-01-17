Blue Monday: Wellbeing opportunities for employers

Advice from industry experts

John Brazier
clock • 4 min read
Blue Monday: Wellbeing opportunities for employers

On the “most depressing day of the year,” mental health and wellbeing experts highlight how employers can support their staff year-round.

Whether you believe in the pseudoscience surrounding the third Monday of the year or not, the so-called ‘Blue Monday' gives employers an opportunity to realise and address the ongoing wellbeing obstacles their staff are faced with, particularly two years into the Covid-19 pandemic. Originally conceived as a marketing tool to sell out-of-season holiday packages, Blue Monday has instead come to highlight the volume and severity of mental health and wellbeing issues people face during the early days...

To continue reading this article...

Join Cover

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around Covid-19, regulation, diversity and mental health.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Exclusive access to our fortnightly Protection insight mini-podcast.
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor, COVER

View profile
More from John Brazier

Steve Butler: Bringing ourselves to work

Neil McCarthy: Calling time on four decades in insurance

More on Employee Benefits

Teamwork
Employee Benefits

Employers improve benefits strategies to recruit and retain talent

Employee engagement, choice, recruitment and retention top objective for employers post Covid-19

Jenny Turton
clock 20 January 2022 • 2 min read
Employers count benefits of health and wellbeing support
Group Protection

Employers count benefits of health and wellbeing support

According to GRiD research

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 18 January 2022 • 2 min read
Vitality to relaunch Britain's Healthiest Workplace survey
Employee Benefits

Vitality to relaunch Britain's Healthiest Workplace survey

In collaboration with Aon

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 14 January 2022 • 1 min read