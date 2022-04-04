Christine Husbands: Supporting employees around elder care

The UK has an ageing population and projections by the Office of National Statistics show that this is set to grow. According to Age UK, the care system was already in crisis prior to the pandemic, which has left it even weaker[1] and many elderly people have developed a heavy reliance on family members since the pandemic. The shortfall in staffing in the care sector means that care facilities and home care services continue to be under severe pressure. However, the issues faced by employees...