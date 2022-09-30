Legal & General extends premium waiver age limit across protection products

The change means new applicants up to the age of 64 on their next birthday can add waiver of premium to policies, rather than the previous limit of up to the age of 55.

The change in product parameters can be actioned by intermediaries and applies to new policies across term life, critical illness and critical illness extra, Family and Personal Income Plan, Rental Life, Rental Life & Critical Illness and Whole of Life Protection plans.

Consequently, for Whole of Life insurance policies, waiver of premium will now cease at age 70. For all other policies listed, the waiver will still cease either at the end of incapacity, until a valid claim on the core policy benefit or until the policy expires.

Legal & General stated that the change to premium waiver is based on feedback from the intermediary community.

Mark Jones, product director at Legal & General Retail, commented: "Creating products built around intermediary feedback is important as they're often the first port of call in both buoyant and uncertain times. The product changes will allow us to keep more people covered for longer, so they have the support when they need it most."

Meanwhile, the provider has also extended its Wellbeing Support services, provided through RedArc Assured, to its direct-to-consumer channel.

"Having been able to support intermediaries with Wellbeing Services over a number of years, we thought now was the time to extend the offering direct to consumers as they contend with the cost-of-living crisis", Jones added.

"The changes will improve customer outcomes for more people and will help keep more consumers, who may come under financial hardship, covered."