Cirencester Friendly
Cirencester Friendly adds children's CI to income protection
A fixed pay-out of £2,500
Cirencester Friendly expands executive team
Welcoming Andy Morris as finance director and Shirley Fell as operations director
Cirencester Friendly pays 95.2% of claims in 2018
‘Transparency – not overall figure – most important’
Cirencester Friendly revamps income protection offering
'My Earnings Insurance' product revised as 'My Earnings Protected'
Cirencester Friendly adds income protection member rewards
Mutual now offers range of discounts, cashback and special offers at no extra cost
Cirencester Friendly increases adviser commission rates
Rate changes to 'income assured enhanced' and 'my earnings insurance' following adviser feedback
Cirencester Friendly pays 94.7% of claims
Norman Broadbent Group appointed to recruit finance director and operations director
Cirencester Friendly appoints two non-executive directors
Cirencester Friendly has appointed Janice Banks and Marian Evans as non-executive directors.
Cirencester Friendly pays 94% of claims in 2015
Cirencester Friendly has reported that the Society paid 94% of claims in 2015.
Cirencester Friendly increases new business commission rates
Cirencester Friendly has announced that new business introductory commission rates for advisers on two income protection contracts will be increased from 1st February.
Cirencester Friendly Society unveils 125 Foundation
Cirencester Friendly has established the Cirencester Friendly Society - 125 Foundation; supporting community activities nominated by members and affiliated advisers.
Webline adds second Cirencester Friendly IP policy
Webline has added Cirencester Friendly's My Earnings Insurance to its portal, joining the society's other income protection (IP) product, Income Assured Plus.
Cirencester Friendly bolsters customer care team
Cirencester Friendly has bolstered its customer care team with the appointment of Harry Ireland as senior customer care assistant.
Cirencester Friendly offers RedArc services to policyholders
Cirencester Friendly has partnered with RedArc to offer ‘Friendly Voice', a telephone help and support service to policyholders.
How to maximise protection revenue
Cirencester Friendly's Paul Hudson shares top tips to help advisers increase protection revenue.
Workers believe lottery win almost as likely as 12 weeks sick - survey
Almost as many UK workers believe they are likely to win the lottery (8%) as they are to be unable to work due to sickness for 12 weeks or more (9%), a survey for Cirencester Friendly has found.
Cirencester Friendly joins Succession Group's protection panel
Cirencester Friendly's My Earnings Insurance and Income Assured Plus Income Protection (IP) products will be available as part of Succession Group's panel.
Cirencester Friendly appoints two non-executive directors
Cirencester Friendly has appointed Mark Sedgley and Ian Maude as non-executive directors.
Cirencester Friendly raises over £1000 for charity
Cirencester Friendly has raised over £1000 for Prostate Cancer and Headway Glocester with a charity day.
High court redresses fraudulent income protection claim
In a landmark ruling the High Court in London has ordered a fraudster to repay more than £19,000 to Cirencester Friendly after falsely obtaining an income protection policy from the company and involving the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) for compensation....
Personal Touch adds Cirencester's IP policy to panel
Cirencester Friendly's income protection (IP) policy My Earnings Insurance has been added to Personal Touch Financial Services' (PTFS) protection panel.
Cirencester Friendly's John Bridge retires
John Bridge has made the decision to retire from his role as director of sales and marketing at Cirencester Friendly Society from 31st March, following a short period of illness.