New COO and non-exec director for Cirencester Friendly

Income protection provider, Cirencester Friendly, has announced its chief operating officer (COO) Shirley Fell is set to retire.
Fell, who has been at the friendly society for more than six years, will be succeeded by Ben Howe on 1 November 2025. Fell said: "I have thoroughly enjoyed my time with Cirencester Friendly. It has been an absolute pleasure to work with the brilliant team here and see many pivotal projects come to fruition." Howe, who replaces Fell, joined Cirencester Friendly in 2019 and has been promoted from his current role as director of strategy and transformation. The new COO also chairs the Consumer Duty group at the friendly and will become a member of its board, being responsible for cust...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.