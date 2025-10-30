New COO and non-exec director for Cirencester Friendly

Fell, who has been at the friendly society for more than six years, will be succeeded by Ben Howe on 1 November 2025. Fell said: "I have thoroughly enjoyed my time with Cirencester Friendly. It has been an absolute pleasure to work with the brilliant team here and see many pivotal projects come to fruition." Howe, who replaces Fell, joined Cirencester Friendly in 2019 and has been promoted from his current role as director of strategy and transformation. The new COO also chairs the Consumer Duty group at the friendly and will become a member of its board, being responsible for cust...