Most employees would continue working despite financial need: Cirencester Friendly

Provider, Cirencester Friendly, has released research looking into the role that employment plays in the lives of adults beyond providing a regular income.
Cirencester Friendly surveyed 2,400 working adults in the UK, finding that 51% would continue working despite it not being a financial necessity, with 7% noting that they were already in this position. However, 36% of respondents said they would not like to continue to work if they did not have to earn money. Breaking this data down, younger respondents – those aged under 35 – were found to be the most likely to continue working (63%) compared to respondents aged 55 and over (33%). Cirencester said this shows that younger generations view work as valuable beyond a monthly pay cheque. ...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.