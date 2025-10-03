Most employees would continue working despite financial need: Cirencester Friendly

Cirencester Friendly surveyed 2,400 working adults in the UK, finding that 51% would continue working despite it not being a financial necessity, with 7% noting that they were already in this position. However, 36% of respondents said they would not like to continue to work if they did not have to earn money. Breaking this data down, younger respondents – those aged under 35 – were found to be the most likely to continue working (63%) compared to respondents aged 55 and over (33%). Cirencester said this shows that younger generations view work as valuable beyond a monthly pay cheque. ...