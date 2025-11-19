Seven in 10 adults say work has positive impact on health and wellbeing

Cirencester Friendly research

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

Provider, Cirencester Friendly, has found that 70% of adults believe work has a positive impact on their health and wellbeing, with 34% agreeing with this statement ‘strongly’.

Cirencester Friendly surveyed 2,420 working adults living in the UK, finding that this belief is held across generations and genders. Specifically, 75% of Baby Boomers - who are generally perceived to have a strong work ethic, according to the provider - think their health and wellbeing is benefited from working. Around 69% of Gen Z respondents – the generation that Cirencester said is often painted as the "snowflake generation who do not want to work" – also agreed that their health and wellbeing is benefited from working. Millennials were the generation most positive about the be...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Workplace ill-health costing the UK £16.4bn per year

Two thirds of businesses report stress-related absences

More on Group Protection

Workplace ill-health costing the UK £16.4bn per year
Group Protection

Workplace ill-health costing the UK £16.4bn per year

35.7m days lost in 24/25

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 20 November 2025 • 2 min read
Two thirds of businesses report stress-related absences
Group Protection

Two thirds of businesses report stress-related absences

Simplyhealth and CIPD research

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 20 November 2025 • 2 min read
Death in service benefit not understood by most adults
Group Protection

Death in service benefit not understood by most adults

30% have never heard of death in service

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 13 November 2025 • 2 min read