Seven in 10 adults say work has positive impact on health and wellbeing

Provider, Cirencester Friendly, has found that 70% of adults believe work has a positive impact on their health and wellbeing, with 34% agreeing with this statement ‘strongly’.
Cirencester Friendly surveyed 2,420 working adults living in the UK, finding that this belief is held across generations and genders. Specifically, 75% of Baby Boomers - who are generally perceived to have a strong work ethic, according to the provider - think their health and wellbeing is benefited from working. Around 69% of Gen Z respondents – the generation that Cirencester said is often painted as the "snowflake generation who do not want to work" – also agreed that their health and wellbeing is benefited from working. Millennials were the generation most positive about the be...
