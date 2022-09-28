At the heart of every protection and health insurance policy is a human being; these awards celebrate excellent customer service offered by providers operating within the life, protection and health insurance space.

The Customer Care Awards provide a chance to recognise the ‘unsung' heroes working across our industry: The claims handlers, underwriting teams and online services; the intermediary support and marketing individuals that are all truly making a difference behind the scenes at insurers and service providers.

Hosted by comedian Aurie Styla, the ceremony drew over 200 protection and health professionals to honour the best the industry has to offer when it comes to customer service distinction.

This year there are 12 awards aimed at organisations and four open to individual applicants, including the coveted Outstanding Protection and Health Leader and Young Insurance Person of the Year awards.

There were also have new categories for 2022, including Outstanding Case Study Success, Outstanding Use of Technology and Outstanding New Partnership.

Congratulations to all this year's winners and highly commended entries:

Outstanding Value Customer Service (Third Party)

Highly Commended: Square Health

Winner: Red Arc

Best Mental Health Support Service

Winner: Zurich

Best Health & Wellness Offering

Highly Commended: YuLife

Winner: The Exeter

Outstanding Use of Technology

Winner: Vitality

Young Insurance Person of the Year

Winner: Amit Mistry, Scottish Widows

Outstanding Case Study Success

Winner: Zurich

Intermediary Support Champion

Highly Commended: Steve Evans, Scottish Widows

Winner: Josh Padfield, Cirencester Friendly

Outstanding New Partnership

Winner: Guardian

Outstanding Marketing Team

AIG Life

Outstanding Business Development Team

Winner: Shepherds Friendly

Outstanding Intermediary Support Team

Winner: Freedom Health Insurance

Outstanding Underwriting Team

Highly Commended: Scottish Widows

Winner: AIG Life

Outstanding Claims Management Team

Highly Commended: Scottish Widows

Winner: Shepherds Friendly

Customer Care Champion

Winner: Beth Husted, Unum UK

Outstanding Protection & Health Leader

Highly Commended: Tracy Garrad, AXA Health

Winner: Peter Hamilton, Zurich

Customer Service: ‘Above & Beyond'

Winner: Scottish Widows