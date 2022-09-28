COVER is delighted to announce the winners for this year’s Customer Care Awards across 16 categories.
At the heart of every protection and health insurance policy is a human being; these awards celebrate excellent customer service offered by providers operating within the life, protection and health insurance space.
The Customer Care Awards provide a chance to recognise the ‘unsung' heroes working across our industry: The claims handlers, underwriting teams and online services; the intermediary support and marketing individuals that are all truly making a difference behind the scenes at insurers and service providers.
Hosted by comedian Aurie Styla, the ceremony drew over 200 protection and health professionals to honour the best the industry has to offer when it comes to customer service distinction.
This year there are 12 awards aimed at organisations and four open to individual applicants, including the coveted Outstanding Protection and Health Leader and Young Insurance Person of the Year awards.
There were also have new categories for 2022, including Outstanding Case Study Success, Outstanding Use of Technology and Outstanding New Partnership.
Congratulations to all this year's winners and highly commended entries:
Outstanding Value Customer Service (Third Party)
Highly Commended: Square Health
Winner: Red Arc
Best Mental Health Support Service
Winner: Zurich
Best Health & Wellness Offering
Highly Commended: YuLife
Winner: The Exeter
Outstanding Use of Technology
Winner: Vitality
Young Insurance Person of the Year
Winner: Amit Mistry, Scottish Widows
Outstanding Case Study Success
Winner: Zurich
Intermediary Support Champion
Highly Commended: Steve Evans, Scottish Widows
Winner: Josh Padfield, Cirencester Friendly
Outstanding New Partnership
Winner: Guardian
Outstanding Marketing Team
AIG Life
Outstanding Business Development Team
Winner: Shepherds Friendly
Outstanding Intermediary Support Team
Winner: Freedom Health Insurance
Outstanding Underwriting Team
Highly Commended: Scottish Widows
Winner: AIG Life
Outstanding Claims Management Team
Highly Commended: Scottish Widows
Winner: Shepherds Friendly
Customer Care Champion
Winner: Beth Husted, Unum UK
Outstanding Protection & Health Leader
Highly Commended: Tracy Garrad, AXA Health
Winner: Peter Hamilton, Zurich
Customer Service: ‘Above & Beyond'
Winner: Scottish Widows