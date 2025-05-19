The survey, which quizzed nearly 18,000 UK adults in 2024, showed that 49% of UK adults showed characteristics of financial vulnerability, down from 52% from May 2022. The regulator defined four characteristics of vulnerability, which were: poor health, negative life events, low resilience and low capacity. Andrew Gething, managing director, MorganAsh, said: "When you consider these important findings, it will simply not wash if your firm still says that you have a small percentage of vulnerable customers – or even none. "We know from other FCA research that this is a commonly held...