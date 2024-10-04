Broadstone boosts employee benefits division

Independent financial services consultancy, Broadstone, has expanded its employee benefits consulting division with two new appointments.
The new hires include James Lang as a risk and healthcare principal, while James Sayer has been named as a senior risk and healthcare consultant. Previously, Lang worked at Secondsight where he managed a portfolio of clients ranging from SMEs to large corporates. He has previously held senior positions at firms such as Aon, Mercer and Gallagher. Lang has sector knowledge around group risk, healthcare and flexible benefits both in the UK and internationally. In the role, Lang said he will help clients to strengthen their health and protection programmes. Meanwhile, Sayer has more th...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.