Broadstone boosts employee benefits division

Increasing demand for more flexible benefits

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 3 min read

Independent financial services consultancy, Broadstone, has expanded its employee benefits consulting division with two new appointments.

The new hires include James Lang as a risk and healthcare principal, while James Sayer has been named as a senior risk and healthcare consultant. Previously, Lang worked at Secondsight where he managed a portfolio of clients ranging from SMEs to large corporates. He has previously held senior positions at firms such as Aon, Mercer and Gallagher. Lang has sector knowledge around group risk, healthcare and flexible benefits both in the UK and internationally. In the role, Lang said he will help clients to strengthen their health and protection programmes. Meanwhile, Sayer has more th...

