Advisers warn FCA of poor customer outcomes from market study 'rash decisions'

Their comments were made in response to a speech by the regulator on the upcoming market study at the Summit last week (07 November, 2024). The FCA has been consulting with the industry on the terms of reference for the study, which it plans to launch in Q1 2025. At the Summit, Peter Lukacs, head of the competition economics department at the FCA, said the study will focus solely on individual policies, including term assurance, critical illness, income protection and guaranteed acceptance. Lukacs noted the FCA is not going to dive into details around the underwriting of these product...