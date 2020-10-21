IPTF reveals next co-chairs

Andrew Wibberley, Katie Crook-Davies and Jo Miller named as future IPTF executive team

In August, we reported that Income Protection Task Force (IPTF) co-chairs, Roy McLoughlin and Kevin Carr, are stepping down at the end of the year.

Today, the IPTF has announced that - as of 1 January 2021 - their successors will be Alea Risk director Andrew Wibberley, Tabei managing director and ex-COVER deputy editor Katie Crook-Davies [pictured] and Protection Review's Jo Miller, who is currently head of operations for IPTF.

Katie Crook-Davies said: "It's an honour to pick up the IPTF baton from Kevin and Roy, whose notable work over the last three years has contributed to the continuous growth of the IP market. We, however, know there's still much to do, particularly in the consumer space, and I'm excited to sit alongside Andrew and Jo in bringing a number of new IP initiatives to life!"

In a presentation this morning to members, the new executive team unveiled their plans for 2021, including the establishment of new workstreams around current trends, and an increased focus on consumers.

Andrew Wibberley said: "Great things happen when people with radically different insights come together around a common cause. The need to do this around IP is now clear - as much as COVID-19 magnifies the need for IP, it also brings more focus on claims, underwriting and products. This is a vital time for all involved in the IP market - whether insurers, advisers, reinsurers, support or tech companies. The IPTF will help deliver results for its members and enable more people to have IP in the future."

Jo Miller added: "The IPTF represents what the industry can achieve when it works together, focused on positive outcomes for members and customers alike. Having worked for IPTF since 2013, I am looking forward to working with members to continue the great work that is synonymous with IPTF."

'Force for good'

Mark Jones, product director of retail protection at Legal & General, an IPTF member firm, said: "The IPTF is a force for good in the protection market and as Kevin and Roy stand down, with the IP market growing and enjoying a higher profile than it has for many years, I look forward to working with the new leadership team in 2021. Great strides made and huge opportunity still to make ever more consumers aware of the benefits that income protection can provide them."

Kevin Carr, CEO of Protection Review and managing director of Carr Consulting and Communications and Roy Mcloughlin, associate director for Cavendish Ware, have served almost three years in their co-chair role. McLoughlin, said: "Being part of the IPTF for the last 17 years has been incredibly uplifting and inspirational. The Seven Families campaign was a game changer for our industry and to be integral in that architecture is easily the proudest time in my career."