Jo Miller

Royal London updates IP proposition

Income Protection

Royal London updates IP proposition

Modern working lives

clock 01 July 2026 • 2 min read
IPTF announces financial education project

Income Protection

IPTF announces financial education project

Mid-year event

clock 26 June 2026 • 2 min read
IPTF names 7Advisers cohort for 2026

Adviser / Broking

IPTF names 7Advisers cohort for 2026

Neil Ewing added to the IPTF board

clock 23 March 2026 • 2 min read
One in ten UK workers hold no savings: LV=

Income Protection

One in ten UK workers hold no savings: LV=

40% had no form of protection in place

clock 09 March 2026 • 2 min read
The COVER Review: Beneficiary nomination, provider results and customer trends

Individual Protection

The COVER Review: Beneficiary nomination, provider results and customer trends

Week commencing 16 February 2026

clock 20 February 2026 • 1 min read
Profile of an IP Customer: Short- and long-term income protection

Income Protection

Profile of an IP Customer: Short- and long-term income protection

The time factor

clock 18 February 2026 • 3 min read
IPTF adds four members

Income Protection

IPTF adds four members

Swiss Re joins membership

clock 18 February 2026 • 1 min read
Protection industry calls on FCA for 'transparent' market study timeline

Regulation

Protection industry calls on FCA for 'transparent' market study timeline

Delays creating uncertainty in the market

clock 12 December 2025 • 3 min read
Profile of an IP customer: BMI and protection

Income Protection

Profile of an IP customer: BMI and protection

Weighing the facts

clock 11 December 2025 • 3 min read
Profile of an IP Customer: Mix and match protection

Income Protection

Profile of an IP Customer: Mix and match protection

Why multi-benefit plans are winning

clock 20 November 2025 • 3 min read