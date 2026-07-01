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Modern working lives
Mid-year event
Neil Ewing added to the IPTF board
40% had no form of protection in place
Week commencing 16 February 2026
The time factor
Swiss Re joins membership
Delays creating uncertainty in the market
Weighing the facts
Why multi-benefit plans are winning