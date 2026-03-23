IPTF names 7Advisers Cohort for 2026

The 7Advisers for this year are: Matt Leonard, Home Finance Direct; Georgia Parker, Life is Short; Dave Tindall, DLi Mortgages Ltd; Melissa Burrows, KDW Financial Planning; Matt Down, Balgores Property Services; Simone Riley, Elite Force Mortgages; and Katharine Stagg, Stagg Mortgage Services. Over 12 months, these advisers will work with the IPTF to provide insight, challenge and perspective from daily conversations with clients. The 2026 cohort will play an influential role, the IPTF said, as they will aim to actively shape the IPTF's thought leadership agenda and market development...