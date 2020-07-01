Kevin Carr
COVER Excellence Awards 2019: All winners revealed!
Hosted at The Brewery, London
Adviser reaction: IP vs rising retirement age
‘Turn this challenge into an opportunity’
Will value-added benefits become the core product?
According to poll, 59.09% believe 'yes'
IPTF launches income protection website
Income Protection Task Force (IPTF) hub for advisers and consumers
COVER Customer Care Conference - only a few days to go!
This Friday at Jumeirah Carlton Tower, London
Industry reaction: Income protection plans on the decline?
Recent Defaqto figures show a 13% fall in IP plans available on the market, but does this mean the cover available is decreasing in quality?
IPTF: Neil McCarthy joins executive committee
Appointed to help promote and improve income protection
Carr hosts session on improving award entries
Carr Consulting & Communications is hosting a session to encourage members of the protection industry to write better awards entries.
Terminal Illness Benefit - Stick or twist?
In recent months I've heard discussions about whether or not insurers should scrap this benefit, which is typically included on most life insurance policies, writes Kevin Carr.
Protection Watch...the month in view
Introducing COVER's campaign to repair IP's reputation
COVER has launched a campaign, initially in partnership with the Protection Review, to reform the practice of writing list-based occupational definitions (Activities of Daily Living and Working - ADL and ADW) for income protection.
COVER's IP Campaign - so what's the story?
Has the income protection (IP) industry reached tipping point? The validity of list-based occupational definitions for IP, such as work tasks and activities of daily living, has been questioned for many years. But the demand for change is becoming stronger....
Unbiased training given thumbs-up by advisers
The Protection Review's independent training has been warmly received by advisers who attended the first two sessions and it is now hoping to arrange further dates next year.
Market views: Utilising social media
The internet, new media and social media are continuing to grow in popularity and importance for interacting with people. What should advisers be doing to make the most of these opportunities?
Dates confirmed for unbiased protection training
Dates have been confirmed for the Protection Review and Personal Finance Society's (PFS) independent protection training sessions.
Market views: Simple products - threat or opportunity?
Leaving aside the question of advice, do you see simple protection products as a threat to IFAs or a stepping stone for clients? Should IFAs sell them alongside fully featured products?
Best foot forward; modernising the group protection market
The group risk market must modernise or miss out in the 21st century. John Ritchie outlines the pitfalls ahead
Warning of protection 'firesale' in 2011 ahead of Solvency II
Experts are bracing themselves for a "firesale" of protection products next year ahead of a rule change which could see premiums soar by 10%.
Protection Watch with Kevin Carr
From pet cover to soap storylines, Kevin Carr dissects the latest protection industry developments in his exclusive monthly blog.
Protection Watch - with Kevin Carr
In the first of his exclusive new series, Kevin Carr looks at the ups and the downs this month in the protection industry.
Market Views
With Big-T and Little-T underwriting now common and significantly reducing non-disclosure issues, do you feel the industry is ready for a tele-claims service? Is there a demand for this, and is it necessary?
Market Views
The ABI reviews the statement of best practice on critical illness every three years. Given the high frictional costs associated with the change that the customer ultimately pays for, is it still correct that we should follow this strict path?